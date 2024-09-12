Malaika Arora Leaves Stepfather's Anil Mehta's Mumbai House With Ex-BF Arjun Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor

By: Sachin T | September 12, 2024
Malaika Arora looked devastated as she exited her stepfather Anil Mehta's Mumbai house late night on September 11. Mehta reportedly died by suicide after jumping off his terrace
Malaika's ex-boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, escorted her to her car after she exited her stepdad's Bandra residence
Malaika's younger sister Amrita Arora was also seen with her
Malaika's close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly cancelled her Mumbai event to be with her. Karisma Kapoor also arrived after getting to know about Mehta's tragic death
Arjun, Kareena and Karisma were by Malaika's side till late night on Wednesday
Choreographer Terence Lewis, who has judged two seasons of India's Best Dancer with Malaika, was also seen leaving Mehta's residence with them
