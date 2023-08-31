Jawan Trailer: SRK's Dialogue ‘Bete Ko Haath Lagane Se Pehle…’ Goes Viral, Netizens Feel It's Directed At Sameer Wankhede |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the official trailer of his upcoming film Jawan. The two-minute-forty-five-second clip introduces the actor in a dual role - father and son. The action-packed entertainer is a complete visual treat, with Khan sporting a plethora of looks. However, what grabbed attention was his dialogue, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar.”

Watch the trailer below.

A section of netizens have pointed out that the dialogue is a dig at Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede who was booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. On October 2, 2021, Wankhede raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested Aryan, who spent nearly a month in jail. The Bombay High Court granted bail on October 28.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have three children - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.

Sharing the trailer, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film has a special cameo by Deepika Padukone. Other actors such as Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi play important roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.