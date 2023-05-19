Shah Rukh Khan's WhatsApp chats with Sameer Wankhede: 'I beg you, please don't let Aryan be in that jail'

In an interesting turn of events, an alleged chat between Shahrukh Khan and Former Mumbai Zonal Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede has come to light when former's son was arrested in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case.

The alleged chat between both of them is part of Wankhede petition seeking quashing of the CBI FIR.

The exclusive chats between the two were obtained by Free Press Journal. In chat on Oct 14 2021, nearly 10 days after Aryan Khan's arrest, SRK had messaged Wankhede saying, "You are a good man. Please be kind to my son. My son will break as a human being. I can only plead and beg you as a father. Please. You promised you will reform my child. I would never stand in front of what you are doing. I have just believe in your goodness."

Former Mumbai Zonal Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court. It was to be heard today (June 19, Friday) at 2.30 pm.

Now this hearing will be held between 4 to 5 pm on Friday. Wankhede has filed this petition against the CBI's action in Aryan Khan's drugs case against Shah Rukh Khan in the bribery case of 25 crores. Sameer Wankhede has said that the action of CBI is an act of revenge. Advocates Rizwan Merchant and Abad Ponda are presenting arguments on behalf of Wankhede.

Check below the full transcript of chat between Shah Rukh Khan & Sameer Wankehde

Sameer sahib may I speak with you for a minute please. Regards shah rukh khan. I know this is officially inappropriate and maybe outright wrong but once as a father if I can speak with you. please. Love srk

Sameer - Pl call

SRK - Let me is it a good time to call just tried. Thank you

Sameer - Can't thank you enough for all the thoughts and personal insights you gave to me about my own. I will make sure that he turns out to be someone that you and I are both proud of. This incident will prove to be a turning point in his life I promise, in a good way. This country needs honest and hardworking young people to take it forward. You and I have done our

SRK:God bless you. I have to come personally whenever you say and give a hug to you. Let me please know whenever it's convenient for you. Really I have always had the highest regard for your uprightness and now it has increased manifolds. Big respect. Love srk

Wankhede:

Sure dear will catch up. Let this get over soon

SRK:

Yes please help me in making it soon. Thanks

SRK:

I am going by what you said....I hope you feel my son has had the leson you felt he should have had and henceforth he is able to build his life to be an upright hardworking young man towards a bright future. Thanks for all your kindness and care. ( sorry it's a late night message and I hope I am not disturbing you....but I was awake....naturally as a father ) Love srk

If in any way without losing your integrity as an officer of law, you can help with whatever manner possible please. I will always be indebted. I don't know the technicalities but if the department in charge feels all is ok and to your satisfaction...if then then your authority furnishes a 'short reply with whatever conditions your team may have. I promise you whatever cooperation you would need from him will be done to the best of his abilities. Just please consider this request favourably it will be a huge favour because the family just wants him home, and not get stamped with having been a convict in a notorious prison. It will really help with his future and that's why I am making this, beyond reasonable request as a father. I hope you consider it please for his sake. Thanks again for everything....love srk

Shah Rukh he has been a good kid all the while and hope that he will sure now be reformed so enough counselled by me. Hard days will be over soon.

(This is a developing news. More details will be added soon. )

