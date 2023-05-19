FULL DETAILS of Shah Rukh Khan & Sameer Wankhede's WhatsApp chats over Aryan's arrest

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
An alleged chat between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede has come to light when the former's son was arrested in the 2021 drugs-on-cruise case. The chat between both of them is part of Wankhede petition seeking quashing of the CBI FIR. The exclusive chats between the two were obtained by FPJ
SRK: Sameer sahib may I speak with you for a minute please. Know this is officially inappropriate and maybe outright wrong but once as a father if I can speak with you. Please. Love srk. Wankehde: Pl call
SRK: I hope you feel my son has had the lesson you felt he should have had and henceforth he is able to build his life to be an upright hardworking young man towards a bright future. Sorry it's a late night message and I hope I am not disturbing you, but I was awake naturally as a father. Love srk. Wankhede: Shah Rukh he has been a good kid. Hard days will be over soon.
SRK: The family just wants him home, and not get stamped with having been a convict in a notorious prison. It will really help with his future.
Wankhede: Dear Shahrukh. I empathise with you as a father. Things will be fine.
SRK: Please show some kindness my man. Love srk. I can only plead and beg you as a father. Please. Wankhede: I wish I could talk to you as a friend and explain you about the current situation....but unfortunately my attempt is being maligned by dirty persons.
SRK: All he (Aryan) needs is reformation and for that he has had his quota and I will also follow suit with what we talked in terms of making him a better person. I have told these ass***** to not involve my child in politics. I beg you.
SRK: I swear, I will stand by you for all times to come and assist you with what all you are trying to achieve good. My son doesn't deserve to be in jail. I beg you.
SRK: Please tell them to go easy man and let me get my son home. There is nothing more I can say or do but beg you. Please.
SRK: Please don't let me down as a father. Please don't break our heart today man. Please.
SRK: His (Aryan) spirit will break as a human being. Please send my son home. Please please I beg you as a father. Wankhede: Shahrukh I know you are as a fine human being. Lets hope for the best. Take care of yourself.
SRK: Thank you for trying to help. Extremely grateful forever. Love srk. Wankhede: Dear Shahrukh it pains my heart too but with recent development no one is happy.
SRK: I will make sure that he (Aryan) turns out to be someone that you and I are both proud of. This country needs honest and hardworking people to take it forward. Wankhede: My wishes dear.