Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend By Blasting Gelatine Stick In Her Mouth At Mysuru Lodge, Passes Off As Mobile Blast; Arrested

In a shocking crime that has stunned Karnataka, a man murdered his girlfriend by forcing a gelatin stick into her mouth and detonating it, before attempting to disguise the killing as a mobile phone explosion.

The brutal incident occurred in Bherya village, Saligrama taluk, where 20-year-old Rakshitha from Gerasanahalli village, Hunasuru taluk, was killed by her lover Siddaraju from Bilikere village, Piriyapattana.

According to reports, Rakshitha, who was married to a man from Kerala, was having an extramarital affair with Siddaraju. The accused lured her to Kappadi field before taking her to a lodge where he committed the heinous crime.

After murdering Rakshitha by inserting the explosive device in her mouth and detonating it, Siddaraju immediately began shouting "mobile blast" to hotel staff. However, his cover story quickly unravelled when suspicious lodge employees noticed no mobile phone debris at the crime scene.

When questioned about the whereabouts of the allegedly exploded device, Siddaraju claimed he had thrown it out of the window. Hotel staff conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area but found no evidence of a mobile phone.

Growing increasingly suspicious of his contradictory statements, the lodge staff detained the accused and alerted police. Upon arrival, investigating officers questioned Siddaraju, who subsequently confessed to the murder.

A case has been registered at Saligrama Police Station, and forensic experts are currently examining the explosive materials used in the crime.