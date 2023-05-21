Aryan Khan extortion case: Sameer Wankhede's 'Whatsapp chats' with Shah Rukh Khan violate rules, say NCB sources

Long Whatsapp chats between former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and actor Shah Rukh Khan surfaced and were also accessed by FPJ earlier this week. These purported chats were produced by Wankhede in court as evidence to defend himself were stated to violate conduct rules, reported news agency ANI while citing NCB sources.

NCB officers getting in touch with family members of the accused was a case of rule violation, the agency stated in the light of the talks made between accused Aryan Khan's father Shah Rukh Khan and then-investigating officer Sameer Wankhede.

Also, it has come to fore that Wankhede kept his seniors in the dark and never informed his superiors about these conversations. Reportedly, he did not even provide the phone used for the noted conversation with SRK.

Sameer Wankhede quizzed by CBI on Sunday

Former Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede arrived at the CBI office in Mumbai on Sunday morning for questioning of the second day in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on the cruise case.

Earlier, he was questioned by the CBI and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for over five hours on Saturday in connection with the same case. Arriving there on May 20, Wankhede greeted the media waiting outside with the words "Satyamev Jayate (transl. Truth alone triumphs)."

Wankhede is accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to protect his son, Aryan, from implication in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.