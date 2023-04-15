Honey Singh denies claims of misogyny in his songs: ‘Aunty log bhi stage pe aake naachte hai’

Singer-rapper Honey Singh, who is known for his chartbuster party anthems, has been under fire for his song lyrics being labeled as ‘sexist’ and ‘misogynistic’.

However, the artist denies the accusations and says that he never intended to write songs that were derogatory towards women.

Here's what he said

In a recent conversation, Honey Singh told Pinkvilla, "Intentionally toh kuch bhi nahi tha. Agar hota toh log kyun sunte?"

He also pointed out that many people invited him to perform at their daughter's wedding over the last 15 years, indicating that his songs were not misogynistic as they would not have invited him otherwise.

Honey Singh said, "Aunty log bhi stage p[ar aake naachte hain mere gaane pe. Log aaj kal zyada hi sensitive hogaye hain Agar musogynistic hota toh log kyun bulate."

Honey Singh on changing audience

Honey Singh also believes that people have become too sensitive nowadays, as compared to the past when people used to listen to songs purely for entertainment purposes. "Pehle log zyada intellectual hote the," he said, adding that he believes the same songs that are now labeled as ‘vulgar’ and ‘misogynistic’ were not perceived that way earlier.

Furthermore, Honey Singh shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding actress Urfi Javed's bold outfit choices, saying that people are too quick to judge and criticize. He added, "Wo kuch bhi pehne, 2023 hai ye, kaha jaa rahe hai humlog?"

His upcoming projects

Talking about his work front, Honey Singh's latest track 'Naagan' is set to release as a part of his album 'Honey 3.0'.

The singer has always been popular amongst his fans for delivering hit songs and his new album is highly anticipated.