e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreExplore Startup Expo, Robo Soccer and more at IIT-Indore annual fest; Honey Singh to perform

Explore Startup Expo, Robo Soccer and more at IIT-Indore annual fest; Honey Singh to perform

The event, with the theme of 'Trip to Gamington Square', is packed with more than 30 technical and cultural competitions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The students of IIT-Indore organised an annual Techno-Cultural Festival, Fluxus. The fest began on March 10 to March 12.

The event, with the theme of 'Trip to Gamington Square', is packed with more than 30 technical and cultural competitions. From Technical Exhibitions to a stimulating Startup Expo, neck-high competitions in Obsta-Course, Robo Soccer, Marg-Darshak, Aero Artistry, Nitro thrust, Manthan, Strategy AI, CADathon and with Cultural events like Fashion, Music, Dance and Drama Competitions, the event is expected to be huge success.

Singer Honey Singh, DJ Holy C & Aceaxe and Apricot Band will be performing in the event. A series of talks that include Words of Wisdom by Mr. Brijendra Chowdhary, IRS, NCB Zonal Director, Indore will be part of this Fluxus.

Read Also
Alert, Indore organises awareness seminar after Influenza cases rise by 69% in India
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Explore Startup Expo, Robo Soccer and more at IIT-Indore annual fest; Honey Singh to perform

Explore Startup Expo, Robo Soccer and more at IIT-Indore annual fest; Honey Singh to perform

Alert, Indore organises awareness seminar after Influenza cases rise by 69% in India

Alert, Indore organises awareness seminar after Influenza cases rise by 69% in India

MP: Tigress, that was to be released into Madhav National Park, goes missing

MP: Tigress, that was to be released into Madhav National Park, goes missing

MP Breaking! Massive fire breaks at Tyre godown in Indore

MP Breaking! Massive fire breaks at Tyre godown in Indore

Indore: Man held for misusing trader’s GST number

Indore: Man held for misusing trader’s GST number