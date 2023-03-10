Explore Startup Expo, Robo Soccer and more at IIT-Indore annual fest; Honey Singh to perform

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The students of IIT-Indore organised an annual Techno-Cultural Festival, Fluxus. The fest began on March 10 to March 12.

The event, with the theme of 'Trip to Gamington Square', is packed with more than 30 technical and cultural competitions. From Technical Exhibitions to a stimulating Startup Expo, neck-high competitions in Obsta-Course, Robo Soccer, Marg-Darshak, Aero Artistry, Nitro thrust, Manthan, Strategy AI, CADathon and with Cultural events like Fashion, Music, Dance and Drama Competitions, the event is expected to be huge success.

Singer Honey Singh, DJ Holy C & Aceaxe and Apricot Band will be performing in the event. A series of talks that include Words of Wisdom by Mr. Brijendra Chowdhary, IRS, NCB Zonal Director, Indore will be part of this Fluxus.