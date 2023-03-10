Alert, Indore organises awareness seminar after Influenza cases rise by 69% in India

India records 2 deaths due to H3N2 Influenza virus in Karnataka, Haryana: Sources |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of Influenza are on a steep rise in the country as the official data shows a rise of 69 per cent in a week! To create awareness and suggest precautions regarding the same, Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised a special seminar on web with expert Dr. Abhyudaya Verma.

The consulting physician and endocrinologist explained various aspects of H3N2 Influenza virus and gave preventive care tips.

Dr Verma said, "The sudden spurt in the cases of Influenza (H3N2) virus in the country has raised the concern, thousands of cases of Influenza are being reported daily in the country for some time." He added that H3N4 is called Influenza A virus, it is a viral respiratory infection.

"When infected, the patient suffers from cold, flu, fever lasts for three to five days or more and along with it comes continuous cough which can last for three weeks," Dr Verma said.

He added that influenza spreads like covid-19 as it is also a communicable virus.

"Since this virus spreads from one to another, special care needs to be taken in festivals and other events," Dr Verma said.

He added that common symptoms include cold and mild fever.

"Patients of Diabetes, BP, Heart, Asthma, Dialysis etc should be careful, there is a high risk of harm from H3N2 Influenza, just like they followed the protocol in Covid, follow this protocol for the next few months," Dr Verma advised.

He suggested wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and maintaing distance. "Vaccination for influenza is also available, but basic preventive care is must as treatment for those with other issues is more of a concern," Dr Verma said. He also suggested opting for warm water and avoiding cold drinks.

ICMR and the Indian Medical Association had also issued an advisory saying that patients should not self-medicate if they have symptoms, but take medicines or get treated after showing them to a doctor. Do not use antibiotics or any other medicine at all without asking the doctor. If antibiotics are eaten without doctor's advice, then the risk is high. In some cases it can also become fatal.



To avoid H3N2 virus, suggestions by Dr Verma

- Wash your hands regularly.

- Carry a sanitizer always.

- Avoid coming in contact with a person who is ill.

- If you are sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth as viral infections spread quickly.

- Avoid touching eyes and face repeatedly, wash hands thoroughly before touching.

- If you are going to a crowded place, do wear a mask.

Read Also MP Breaking! Massive fire breaks at Tyre godown in Indore