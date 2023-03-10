e-Paper Get App
MP Breaking! Massive fire breaks at Tyre godown in Indore

The flames are visible far behind the Apple hospital and petrol pump

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a tyre godown at Bhawarkua area in Indore. The flames are visible far behind the Apple hospital and petrol pump.

Initially, locals complained that the fire brigade’s phone was going unreachable, as black smoke continued to rose high.

However after multiple calls, they were able to connect to fire station and the brigade soon rushed to the spot.

More details awaited...

