MP Breaking! Massive fire breaks at Tyre godown in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a tyre godown at Bhawarkua area in Indore. The flames are visible far behind the Apple hospital and petrol pump.
Initially, locals complained that the fire brigade’s phone was going unreachable, as black smoke continued to rose high.
However after multiple calls, they were able to connect to fire station and the brigade soon rushed to the spot.
More details awaited...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)