Indore: Man held for misusing trader’s GST number

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man for misusing the GST number of a trader and receiving money from some persons on the pretext of selling agricultural products to them on Wednesday. The accused used to contact the people, who needed these products, through the internet and received money from them.

According to a crime branch officer, trader Ramnivas Vishwakarma, a resident of the Aerodrome area had lodged a complaint that he runs a furniture shop “Laxmi Enterprises” in Sukhdev Vihar Colony. He came to know that the GST Number of his shop was being misused by an unidentified person and people, who sent money to the accused, were making phone calls to the complainant for the (agricultural) products.

On the basis of the information given by the complainant, the crime branch officials managed to arrest the accused named Vikas Bise, a resident of Khatiwala Tank area. The accused allegedly informed the police that he had created a company named Laxmi Enterprises in 2022 to sell the agricultural products online. He gathered information about the customers through the internet and took money from them in his mother’s bank account. He had stolen the GST Number of the complainant from the internet.

So far, he had received Rs 7500 from a person from Bihar and Rs 12400 from a person from Rajasthan. After receiving money, he did not send the products to them. As the GST Number of the a complainant was used, the customers started calling the complainant for the products. After that the complaint was lodged with the crime branch. Aerodrome police have registered a case under section 420, 419 of the IPC against the accused.