Indore: Two Individuals Decamp With 25 Gold Rings From Jewellery Shop

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified individuals decamped with 25 gold rings worth more than Rs 2 lakh from a jewellery shop in Banganga police circle. The entire incident was captured on CCTVs installed at the shop. Later, a case was registered against the accused on Thursday.

According to the police, one Hemendra Birla, a resident of Raja Bagh Colony,lodged a complaintáwith Banganga police stating that two unidentified individuals came to his shop at Ganesh Dham on May 10 around 1 pm. They asked him to show gold rings and managed to steal 25 gold rings kept in a box.

The victim came to know about the incident after four days when he found the rings missing from their place. Later, he checked CCTV footage in which two persons were seen stealing the rings.Theápolice registered a case of theft against the accused and began a search for them.

Three Booked For Attempted Murder

Two persons were stabbed by three after one of the victims asked them not to fight and create loud noise in the locality in Banganga police circle. The incident occurred near Baneshwari Kund Sai Temple late on Wednesday night. Later, police registered a case for attempted murder and managed to arrest two accused while the third is still on the run.

According to the police, one Appu Yadav lodged a complaint with Banganga police stating that three accused Sameer of Scheme No. 51, Gabbu alias Nikhil and Ritik alias Haddi of Kumhar Khedi were having a quarrel among themselves in the locality at night. One of the victims, Vijay, asked them to stop fighting and making loud noise when accused Sameer took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed him on his thigh resulting in bleeding.

One Vaibhav tried to intervene but the accused, Ritik pushed him to the ground and Gabbu stabbed him on his leg and he began to bleed. The police registered a case against the accused for attempted murder and arrested two of them.