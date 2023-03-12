‘2nd most scripted show after IPL’: Netizens REACT to Honey Singh’s dance with a sweeper on stage

Yo Yo Honey Singh dances with a sweeper |

India’s popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been cornered by trolls after his recent actions at a recent night concert. The singer, music producer and songwriter who has been critically acclaimed for bringing life to pop culture in India, is often surrounded by controversies.

While his fans never fail to shower love on the rapper, several people dislike him for certain reasons. In a recent viral clip that surfaced on social media, the Blue Eyes singer was seen performing with the sweeper who was there to clean the stage.

While the two appeared to have huge fun, several people feel that it was completely scripted rather than a natural output. Scroll down to know more!

A viral clip of honey singh dancing with a sweeper

Originally shared by the Instagram user, Mayank Nathjoli, the video showed Yo Yo Honey Singh performing at a concert in Jaipur, trying to ensure that everyone present at the event enjoyed it. The rapper is planning to release his new album Honey 3.0 soon.

Well, it is said that everyone including the two other cleaning staff had no idea of the singer suddenly grooving with the sweeper. However, people are finding it hard to believe it and feel that the whole thing was pre-planned.

Check out the video here:

In the video, you will see how a cleaner dances with Honey Singh on his hit number ‘Love Dose’ after the rapper keeps his hand on his shoulders. The staff loved the moment and danced with joy, throwing his broom aside.

Internet reacts to the video

While some users praised the singer for his simplicity, others simply couldn’t believe the scenario. A user reacted to the video by saying, “king for a reason.”

A troll comment in response wrote, “yeah he knows how to respect a sweeper, but doesn’t know how to respect his wife.” Another commented, “chalte show mein jhadu kaun lagata hai.” One user said, “sadak se uthake star banaunga moment.”

People claimed that YoYo Honey Singh is trying hard to clear his name after facing fairly enough controversies.

Many people termed it as a fake PR event and the second most scripted show after IPL. Some users pointed out the fact that a cleaner will never come on stage during the performance.

What are your thoughts about the incident? Tell us in the comments below!