Anupamaa: All Things WRONG & TROUBLESOME With Rupali Ganguly Driving An Auto Rickshaw

Led by Rupali Ganguly, Star Plus' Anupamaa has gone ahead to be one of the most loved shows on the channel. While the show has been numero uno week after week, the current story line of the show seems to be dragged and to be honest, a bit boring too. With Anuj and Anupamaa's impending reunion being dragged even further, the ardent viewers of the show have already given up.

For those who do not know, post a recent 6 month leap in the show, the story has now shifted its base from the USA to Ahemdabad once again. With a broken leg, Anupamaa now runs an 'ashram,' whereas, her beloved Anuj, initially unaware of Anupamaa's existence has gone into mental trauma after losing his daughter Aadhya. In a recent episode of the show, Rupali Ganguly, who essays the titular character of Anupamaa in the show was seen driving an 'Auto,' an exclusive spoiler about which was given by The Free Press Journal to our readers. In this said scene, Anupamaa decides to help an ailing Sagar, an auto driver, to meet his 'work commitment' and decides to drive the auto to the said location. ''Jab 2 paiyye ki fatfati aur char paiyye ki gaadi chala sakti hoon toh teen paiyye ki auto rickshaw kyun nahi?,' says Anupamaa when quizzed about how did she learn driving an auto.

#MaAn’s new auto romance-a thread



Anu’s enthusiasm at her new venture…missing Anuj & their romantic long drives



Anuj’s surprise seeing her driving it-his subconscious also brought up the same 1st memory BUT



from his perspective watching & admiring her#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/CkfL6XtZLS — Annalise (@AnnaliseMaAn) August 15, 2024

From " Auto Riding" to " Auto Driving"



DKP you have shown us everything featuring #Maan 🫡😋#Anupamaa



Here's a thread on some of my favourite auto scenes of #Maan



This one is the first one!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4T8I5aXEUE — Sanjukta 🐣 (@SANJUKTAKAR1) August 13, 2024

Well, well, well, before you think you too can take your dearest Anupamaa's words and drive an auto, the next time you are into an emergency, let us give you a quick fact check. According to the traffic laws, 'You cannot drive a transport vehicle without an LMV-TR license.' Having said that, your 'LMV license to drive a four/two wheeler license' does not make you eligible to drive an auto rickshaw or any transport vehicle. In this case, if you are 'caught' driving around an auto casually because Anupamaa said 'Toh auto rickshaw kyun nahi?,' you may end up getting 'FINED.' So, because the makers forgot to give you a warning, we'd do that on their behalf. Hear us out and 'Do not try this at home.'

The first picture is that of a license holder who is permitted to drive a 'two wheeler' and a 'four wheeler,' While the second picture is that of a license holder who is allowed to drive a two wheeler, a four wheeler and a three wheeler too. |

While this scene was absolutely bizzare and could have ended up giving a wrong message to the viewers of the show, Rupali's swiftness in driving the auto should be lauded.

Currently reigning supreme on the TRP charts, Anupamaa has still seen a massive dip in the overall viewership. From once enjoying a rating of 3.2-3.3, the viewership of the show has fallen down to 2.5-2.6 in the recent times. And needless to say, the content of the show is solely responsible. Having said that, for a show that claims to 'empower women,' Anupamaa is only and only regressive, but that is a discussion for some other day. For now, remember our warning and check your license before deciding to drive an auto, even in case of an emergency.