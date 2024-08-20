'Don't Need To Say Anything About Rupali Ganguly, Aurra Is Well Behaved,': Anupamaa's Shivani Gosain On Her Cameo In Show (Exclusive)

Shivani Gosain, who is currently seen as Megha in Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa, has been receiving mixed reaction on her character in the show. The actress, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal opens up on her cameo in the show and says she related to the character on a personal level. Shivani says, “I am deeply connected to Megha after a brief time. I am also a mother, and my elder sister lost her 18-year-old son a few years ago, and I just asked her how she would feel if she saw a similar face again. She choked before speaking and said, I will go mad and run after him on the road.”

She further shares that it is a very strong cameo, and she is grateful that Rajan Shahi himself referred her for this role. She added, “I worked with DKP three years ago for Pratigya 2. It is so nice that he remembered me to do this performance-oriented cameo. It was an instant casting after a nice brief by the creative head, and I immediately loved it. It has strong motherly emotions, the psycho trauma of losing her daughter, obsessive suffocating love, and the protection of a mother.”

Shivani has so far received a wonderful response for her role. She said, “All mothers can relate to the emotions and trauma of a mother who lost her kid and suddenly finds 99% similar looking child to foster, she is bound to start believing that she found her lost daughter again.”

“The atmosphere on set is so warm. The entire unit is so respectful, from spot to production. All the actors are so humble and warm. No air or superior complexity; insecurity I faced. Aurra is such a sweet, well-behaved, and good performer. Rupali is so humble, and I don't need to say anything about her performance. We all know she is damn good,” she added.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly in the titular character.