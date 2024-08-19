Rakshabandhan 2024: Anupamaa's Sukirti Kandpal Recalls Her Early Rakhi Memories, Says 'Would Make It Out Of Wool' (Exclusive)

Sukirti Kandpal, last seen in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa opens up on celebrating Rakshabandhan with her brother Manjul and states that she is always going to a friend, protector and guide to her siblings.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sukirti recalls her early memories of the festival and reveals making Rakhi out of wool for her brother Manjul Kandpal. The actress says, ''My earlier memory of Rakshabandha is making Rakhi out of wool and sticking glitter on them for school as we were encouraged to do it.''

Sukirti, who shares a close knit bond with her siblings states that people who know her, know the fact that she will always keep her siblings before her. The Anupamaa fame says, ''Anybody who knows us as a family knows I have and will always keep my sibling first. I will always be their friends protector and guide. Happy Rakhsha bandhan to the best brother; Manjul.''

Sukirti also took to her Instagram handle to wish her brother Manjul on the occasion of Raksha bandhan and wished 'all things bright' for him.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa, where she played a pivotal character; Shruti, opposite Gaurav Khanna. The actress called it quits after the show was staged for yet another leap. The actress is known for her stint in cult favourite shows like Dill Mill Gaye opposite Karan Singh Grover and Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani opposite Vivian D'sena.