Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Expresses Concern Over Persecution Of Hindus In Bangladesh Amid Violent Protests

Actress and BJP politician Rupali Ganguly recently spoke about the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh and urged everyone to raise their voices against those who are 'helpless'. Protests in Bangladesh have escalated in the last couple of days, with minorities being targetted.

Taking to her official X account on Wednesday (August 7), Rupali wrote, "The stories of persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh have left me in a state of anguish. Having my father’s roots in present day Bangladesh, it scares me to think of the constant atrocities and violence the minorities are being subjected to."

She added, "This is time for every human being throughout the world to stand up and raise our voice for protection of the helpless and vulnerable minorities in Bangladesh."

The actress, who joined BJP in May 2024, also added the hashtags 'All Eyes On Bangladesh' and 'All eyes on Bangladeshi Hindu' in her post.

Protests in Bangladesh

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and flew to India. Moments after the news of her fleeing from Bangladesh surfaced, protesters stormed into her official residence and looted whatever they could find there. The Bangladesh Parliament was also taken over by the protesters who caused panic and chaos.

In a shocking turn of events a few days back, the house of Bangladeshi Hindu singer Rahul Ananda was looted and burnt by an angry mob. Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan and his father, producer Father Selim Khan, were also brutally mob lynched amid the protests.

Hasina resigned following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later they turned into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power. The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.