 Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Expresses Concern Over Persecution Of Hindus In Bangladesh Amid Violent Protests
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Expresses Concern Over Persecution Of Hindus In Bangladesh Amid Violent Protests

Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Expresses Concern Over Persecution Of Hindus In Bangladesh Amid Violent Protests

Rupali Ganguly, who joined BJP in May 2024, also added the hashtags 'All Eyes On Bangladesh' and 'All eyes on Bangladeshi Hindu' in her post

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 09:05 AM IST
article-image

Actress and BJP politician Rupali Ganguly recently spoke about the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh and urged everyone to raise their voices against those who are 'helpless'. Protests in Bangladesh have escalated in the last couple of days, with minorities being targetted.

Taking to her official X account on Wednesday (August 7), Rupali wrote, "The stories of persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh have left me in a state of anguish. Having my father’s roots in present day Bangladesh, it scares me to think of the constant atrocities and violence the minorities are being subjected to."

FPJ Shorts
'Hum Sab Milke Samjhaayenge': Vinesh Phogat's Uncle Mahavir Opens Up On Her Retirement Over Paris 2024 Olympics Heartbreak; Video
'Hum Sab Milke Samjhaayenge': Vinesh Phogat's Uncle Mahavir Opens Up On Her Retirement Over Paris 2024 Olympics Heartbreak; Video
'Totally Not': Farooq Abdullah Rules Out Alliance With Anyone For J&K Assembly Elections
'Totally Not': Farooq Abdullah Rules Out Alliance With Anyone For J&K Assembly Elections
Top 5 Stocks To Watch On August 8: Sula Vineyards, Marico, Karnataka Bank, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Consumer
Top 5 Stocks To Watch On August 8: Sula Vineyards, Marico, Karnataka Bank, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Consumer
Sensex & Nifty Open In Red As Anxious Markets Look To RBI For Repo Rate Cuts
Sensex & Nifty Open In Red As Anxious Markets Look To RBI For Repo Rate Cuts
Read Also
Who Is Rahul Ananda? All About Hindu Bangladeshi Singer Whose Dhaka House Was Looted & Burnt By Mob...
article-image

She added, "This is time for every human being throughout the world to stand up and raise our voice for protection of the helpless and vulnerable minorities in Bangladesh."

The actress, who joined BJP in May 2024, also added the hashtags 'All Eyes On Bangladesh' and 'All eyes on Bangladeshi Hindu' in her post.

Protests in Bangladesh

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and flew to India. Moments after the news of her fleeing from Bangladesh surfaced, protesters stormed into her official residence and looted whatever they could find there. The Bangladesh Parliament was also taken over by the protesters who caused panic and chaos.

In a shocking turn of events a few days back, the house of Bangladeshi Hindu singer Rahul Ananda was looted and burnt by an angry mob. Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan and his father, producer Father Selim Khan, were also brutally mob lynched amid the protests.

Read Also
‘I Stand With Pain & Suffering Of Victims’: Actor Adil Hussain Urges India To 'Protect' Minority...
article-image

Hasina resigned following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later they turned into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power. The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is The Age Difference Between Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya?

What Is The Age Difference Between Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya?

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today At Former's Hyderabad Residence: Report

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala To Get Engaged Today At Former's Hyderabad Residence: Report

Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Expresses Concern Over Persecution Of Hindus In Bangladesh Amid...

Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Expresses Concern Over Persecution Of Hindus In Bangladesh Amid...

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Umesh Bist's Web Series Is A Timeless Thrill With Masterful Precision

Gyaarah Gyaarah Review: Umesh Bist's Web Series Is A Timeless Thrill With Masterful Precision

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series...

Tanaav Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Arbaaz Khan & Manav Vij's Thriller Series...