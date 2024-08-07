‘I Stand With Pain & Suffering Of Victims’: Actor Adil Hussain Urges India To 'Protect' Minority Communities In Bangladesh

Actor Adil Hussain raised his voice against the ongoing attacks and atrocities on minority communities in Bangladesh. As per the reports, hundreds of Hindu houses, businesses, and temples have been vandalized following the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Adil took to X and urged India to protect the communities, and also taking a stand against the violence he slammed the perpetrators. Taking to X, he wrote, “Heart-wrenching visuals from Bangladesh. The attacks and atrocities on minority communities and on others in Bangladesh are shocking. India must do more to protect them.”

He further added, “I stand with the pain and sufferings of the victims. And I urge the perpetrators to stand down. They should hang their heads in shame for their actions. All political leaders, specifically Muslim leaders must call out these perpetrators."

As soon as showcased his support to the minority community and others in Bangladesh.Many netizens lauded the actor and even shared their views and support for the Bangladesh crisis. There were many posts shared like ‘All eyes on Bangladesh Hindus’, and Condemnation of attracts Hindus in Bangladesh. One of the users commented, "Salute.. finally a voice. Hope the prominent voices raise the issue.

Another user wrote, "Massive respect for saying it out loud."

Third users said, "Thank you Adil for raising your voice but unfortunately for the likes of Arfa, Hindu or non-Muslim life or human rights doesn’t even matter."

"Good one but lacks ingenuity! Could have been better but the last part was good, especially all Muslim leaders' line", the comment reads.

Adil Hussain is known for his best work in films such as Aiyaary, Kabir Singh, Bell Bottom, Dobaara: See Your Evil, Parched, and more.

On the work front, the veteran actor was recently seen in Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh. The spy thriller film is directed by National Award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, and produced by Junglee Pictures. It was released in theatres on August 2.