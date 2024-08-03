Adil Hussain Reacts As X User Mistakes Him For Turkey's Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikec: 'Not Too Late To Start Practicing'

Pointing out their striking resemblance, an X user congratulated Ulajh actor Adil Hussain instead of Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec for winning silver at Paris Olympics. However, it wasn't a mistake but a deliberate attempt to highlights their uncanny resemblance.

On Friday, a netizen shared a collage of Yusuf and Adil photos and wrote, "Congratulations sir @_AdilHussain on winning silver at Olympics 2024 for Turkey. Respect."

Reacting to the user, Adil wrote, "Wish this was true... May be it's not to late to start practicing... Since I have the attitude need to work on the skill set now," and added a laughing emoticon.

Wish this was true... May be it's not to late to start practicing... Since I have the attitude need to work on the skill set now..

😆 https://t.co/GS8iHQafCg — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 2, 2024

However, Adil doesn't feel he resembles the Turkish shooter in any way, apart from the grey hair and the frame of the glasses.

He told Hindustan Times, "I don’t think the tweet was done because of a misunderstanding. It was a deliberate thing that they have done. It was made in a jest, so I was not shocked after stumbling upon it. Instead, I found it really funny and amusing."

Who is Yusuf Dikec?

Yusuf became an internet sensation after he won silver medal. His calm and composed demeanour got netizens talking as in the now-viral videos, Yusuf is seen taking part in a mixed team 10m air pistol event rather casually.

He did not sport a headwear and with one hand tucked in his pocket, he swiftly clinched a silver. His pictures and videos went viral within no time on social media platforms.

Adil Hussain in Ulajh

Meanwhile, Adil played the role of Janhvi Kapoor's father in Ulajh. The film released in theatres on August 2, however, it received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh also stars Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang and others in pivotal roles.