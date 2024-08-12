Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa To Turn Rickshaw Driver For A Day, Here's Why (Exclusive)

Star Plus' Anupamaa has been a TRP topper ever since its inception. Helmed by Rupali Ganguly, the current track of the show revolves around Anuj and Anupamaa, still apart, grappling with the loss of their daughter Aadhya. While Anupamaa seems to be confident that Aadhya is still alive, it has been difficult for Anuj to come to terms with the same.

The Free Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive development in the upcoming track of the show. A little birdie close to the show reveals to us that Anupamaa is all set to become an 'auto driver' for a day. Well, not in the literal sense, but, Sagar, who will have a work commitment will suddenly fall sick but will still decide to stick to his work commitment. However, Bala does not allow him to go to work and asks him to take rest. When Anupamaa sees Sagar worried about his work commitment, she decides to take matters in her own hand and will fulfill his commitment on his behalf by herself driving Sagar's auto. When Sagar asks Anupama if she knows how to drive an auto, she tells him how Anuj taught her to drive a car and Kinjal taught her to drive a scooty. Anupamaa then tells Sagar that if she can drive a four wheeler and a two wheeler, she sure can drive a three wheeler.

On the way, she recalls the time she once spent in an auto with Anuj and gets emotional. Eventually, Anupamaa will fulfill Sagar's work commitment for him.

For the uninformed, Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP films.