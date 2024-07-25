 ‘Makeup Is Not Gender Biased, I Wear It..’: Anupamaa’s Rohit Bakshi On Taboo Surrounding Makeup (Exclusive)
'Makeup Is Not Gender Biased, I Wear It..': Anupamaa's Rohit Bakshi On Taboo Surrounding Makeup (Exclusive)

Rohit Bakshi, who is all set to make a come back in Star Plus’ Anupamaa speaks about wearing makeup and how it is not confined to a particular gender.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Anupamaa actor Rohit Bakshi believes applying makeup, be it for men or women, is a personal choice. He also stressed that makeup is not gender-based and can be used by anyone.

 “I feel it's a matter of personal choice. If wearing makeup in public or at events boosts your confidence, then go for it. Actresses do it all the time, and being an actor, I naturally wear makeup while shooting and in front of the camera,” he said.

Makeup is not gender-based; it's not something exclusively for males or females. If it helps you feel confident or cover scars or anything else, why not?” he added.

 Rohit is of the belief that people are always going to judge, but one shouldn’t let it affect them. He added, “Shouldn't one just do whatever makes them happy and confident? That's what matters the most.”

 While he takes help from makeup artists on the set, sometimes he does his own makeup. “I learned how to do makeup over time,” he said.

He mentioned that times have changed and people have become more broad-minded because of social media. “It's not as much of a taboo as it used to be. Makeup is not just for girls anymore; we see a lot of male actors and models using it, and people are getting inspired by it. But again, I would say, whatever makes you happy, do that,” Rohit ended.

