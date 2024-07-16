Anupamaa Fame Rohit Bakshi Thinks PM Modi Has Most Charismatic Personality: 'His Speeches, Ideas Resonate..' (Exclusive)

Rohit Bakshi, who has been part of shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Chittod Ki Rani Padmini Ka Johur and was recently seen in Anupamaa spoke to us about why does he feel that Prime Minister Nardendra Modi has the most charismatic personality and how a person's personality matters more than their looks.

Speaking about how it is the overall personality of a person that matters, Rohit says, ''I believe that while physical attractiveness can initially catch attention, it's the overall personality that truly matters. Good looks alone don't determine how well someone can communicate or engage in conversations. It's about the total package—how good looks complement personality, communication skills, body language, and more.”

Further speaking about the same, the Anupamaa fame says, ''There are many people who may be average-looking but excel in communication and have a strong personality. So, more than just good looks, I believe overall personality matters.''

When asked who according to him has the most charismatic personality, Rohit says, ''I'll diplomatically say PM Narendra Modi Ji is definitely one of them. His total personality, including his speeches and ideas, resonates widely across India and beyond, making him a very charismatic figure in all aspects.''

Rohit, who essayed the character of Anuj Kapadia's (Gaurav Khanna) elder brother in Anupamaa has been missing in the show ever since the last leap took place. Rohit was paired opposite Ashlesha Sawant in the show.