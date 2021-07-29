FPJ Exclusive: Salman Khan hosts private screening of Antim for his staff

While a teaser of Salman and Aayush locking horns was launched in February this year, the makers were about to release the first poster (with Antim’s release date in October) around March end, when the second wave struck. While the makers are aiming for a theatrical release, at this point there are too many films waiting in the queue, so even they don’t know what will happen next and are keeping all options open.

Salman wanted a gap of four to five months between the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (which came out on May 13) and Antim. The makers don’t want to have a back-to-back release of two Salman Khan movies. But as of now everything is on hold and the film will be released after October. People’s frame of mind is sombre after what they have gone through and it would be insensitive to launch any kind of promotional material at the moment. So, the makers decided to take some time off and figure out their next move instead of announcing the film and trying to market it as it is difficult to sustain a campaign for five-six months. Antim is still in the editing and post-production phase with VFX, dubbing, etc., going on.