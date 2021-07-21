Watch: Salman Khan shares glimpse of intense physical training for 'Tiger 3'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest Instagram post is a proof of the fact that he is preparing hard for his role in his most anticipated film 'Tiger 3'.
Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a video of his workout session at a gym. In the clip, he can be seen working on his bicpes.
"I think this guy is training for Tiger 3," Salman captioned the video.
Check out the video here:
Salman's post has left his fans super impressed.
"Oh my god... can't wait to see your transformation," a user commented.
"Amazing," another one wrote.
Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few days ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiseled physique, hinting that it's his new look for 'Tiger 3'.
As the name suggests, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'. It had started with 'Ek Tha Tiger' in 2012.
Reportedly, Salman will reprise his role as special agent Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina Kaif will be seen again as Zoya Humaini. The film is expected to release sometime next year.
