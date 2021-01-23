Watch video: Salman Khan dances with niece Ayat on the sets of 'Antim'

Arpita and Aayush welcomed Ayat on December 27, 2019, on the birthday of Salman.

Back then, Salman had told the media: "Today when I woke up in the morning, I checked my phone and I saw Ayat's picture. It was most beautiful thing. I have tweeted about it few hours ago. She is a beautiful kid. After this year, 27th December will no longer be only my birth date," he laughed, adding: "Now I have become everything -- paternal uncle and maternal uncle. I think I couldn't have asked for better gift than this. The best gift our family has got is new born baby in the house. We are very happy. Today, it was all about my birthday, 'Dabangg' and Ayat."

Arpita and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. The couple welcomed Ahil, their first child in March, 2016.

'Antim - The Final Truth' is a Salman Khan Films Production. He reportedly plays a Sikh cop.

Aayush has undergone impressive transformation for this intense role which is bound to leave the audience stunned. Donning a never seen before avatar, he is here to impress the audiences looking hotter and fitter than ever.

"Antim - The Final Truth" is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama "Mulshi Pattern".

While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.