'Badey hi well-informed hai': Salman Khan responds to troll who claimed he has a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is back with the second season of his show 'Pinch', on which celebrities read comments of trolls on social media platforms and clap back at them.

Arbaaz’s brother and superstar Salman Khan was the first guest on the brand new season of the show.

According to the videos doing the rounds on social media, Salman gets candid about his life on the show and also gives a befitting to some trolls.

During the 'mean tweets' replica segment, Arbaaz brings out comments made by trolls in order to get Salman’s reaction.

While the actor maintains that he doesn’t pay attention to any of this, Arbaaz pulls out a comment which read that the actor has a secret family in Dubai, including a wife and a 17-year-old daughter.