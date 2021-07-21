'Badey hi well-informed hai': Salman Khan responds to troll who claimed he has a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is back with the second season of his show 'Pinch', on which celebrities read comments of trolls on social media platforms and clap back at them.
Arbaaz’s brother and superstar Salman Khan was the first guest on the brand new season of the show.
According to the videos doing the rounds on social media, Salman gets candid about his life on the show and also gives a befitting to some trolls.
During the 'mean tweets' replica segment, Arbaaz brings out comments made by trolls in order to get Salman’s reaction.
While the actor maintains that he doesn’t pay attention to any of this, Arbaaz pulls out a comment which read that the actor has a secret family in Dubai, including a wife and a 17-year-old daughter.
The comment read, "Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hai. Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga (Where are you hiding, you coward? All of India knows you're in Dubai with your wife and 17-year-old daughter. How much longer will you try to fool us)?"
Reacting to this, Salman can be heard saying, "Ye log badey hi well-informed hain. Ye befizul ki baatein hain. Pata nahi kiske baare mein likha hain aur rkaha pe post kiya hain kya hain, kya impression dena chah rahe hain. Inko kya aisa lagta hain ke bhai main inko jawaab doon inke naam se ke (These people are very well-informed. This is all rubbish. I don't know whom they've spoken about, and where they've posted. Does this person really think I'm going to dignify them with a response?)."
"Nai bhaisaab, meri koi patni nahi hain. Main Hindustan mein rehta hoon, Galaxy apartment mein, 9 saal ke umar se, Poorey Hindustan ko pata hain ke hum kaha rehte hain (Brother, I don't have a wife. I live in India, at Galaxy Apartments, since the age of nine. I'm not going to respond to this person, all of India knows where I live)," Salman added.
Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen on the show.
