'Antim' choreographer Shabina Khan gets nostalgic while talking about her journey in the film industry

Shabina Khan is a force to reckon with in Bollywood. She started off as an assistant of choreographer Ganesh Hegde for the 1996 film, Khamoshi: The Musical, starring Manisha Koirala and Salman Khan. She later assisted ace choreographers like Ganesh Acharya [Master ji], Prabhudheva and late Saroj Khan. She soon turned an independent choreographer for filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s 2003 film, 'Mein Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon'. And, there has been no looking back for her since then. Shabina recently launched 'Reality in Reality', an initiative through which she wants to provide a platform to dancers to show off their skills. Apart from this, she has choreographed for Salman Khan's Radhe and will be making Aayush Sharma dance for Antim. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal, Shabina spoke about her journey as a choreographer in the film industry and working with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit among several others. Excerpts from the interview:

How did you get your independent break as choreographer?

Ramu sir [filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma] is the one who gave me my first break. Actually, he had seen me assist Ganesh masterji for the song 'Nikal le bhaiye sambhal le bhaiya'. It was a peppy and foot-taping number. He saw me and said, 'Yeh ladki kamal dance karti hai’. Then one day, when I was shooting in Chennai, I received a call from Ramu sir’s production house. In fact, he had actually called up masterji [Ganesh Acharya] to ask about me. But, I was not working with him then. However, his production house managed to get my number and called me to audition for 'Mein Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon'. I was given an opportunity to choreograph two songs.