Avoiding clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe', Ranveer Singh's '83' to release in June 2021

Ranveer Singh's sports-drama '83', which was delayed amid the shuttering of theaters due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will reportedly release in June 2021.

Last year in November, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, had said that the movie will be released between January and March 2021. However, according to a latest report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have decided to release the film in June.

The report quoted a source as saying, "Reliance along with the many other producers of the film have decided to release the sports flick in the month of June. It makes sense as the normalcy would have kicked in firmly by then."