Avoiding clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe', Ranveer Singh's '83' to release in June 2021

Ranveer Singh's sports-drama '83', which was delayed amid the shuttering of theaters due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will reportedly release in June 2021.
Last year in November, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, had said that the movie will be released between January and March 2021. However, according to a latest report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have decided to release the film in June.
The report quoted a source as saying, "Reliance along with the many other producers of the film have decided to release the sports flick in the month of June. It makes sense as the normalcy would have kicked in firmly by then."
It also states that Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' , directed by Rohit Shetty, is releasing on April 2. But, April is 'completely ruled out' as the holy month of Ramazan will start from April 12.
The source added that they didn't want the film to clash with Salman Khan's 'Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai' and John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2', which are scheduled for Eid 2021. Hence, the makers are now eyeing for a June release.
Ranveer Singh starrer '83' chronicles the historical victory of the Indian team in 1983 cricket world cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev.
Interestingly, the Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup on June 25. When asked if the makers are planning to release the film on same day, the source denied it and said that the makers are looking at the whole month of June as of now.
'83' also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi. R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar will be seen essaying the Men in Blue.
The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd and directed by Kabir Khan.