CinemaScope: The undisclosed secret of Manoj Kumar and Sadhana-starrer 'Woh Kaun Thi'

Giving a brief of how the project got conceived, it was earlier initiated by Guru Dutt with the title Raaz starring Sunil Dutt (later replaced by himself) and Waheeda Rehman playing a double role. It was supposed to be RD Burman’s debut film as the music director too, which eventually got shelved after a few reels for reasons never disclosed by Dutt or his associates. The film was said to be inspired by Wilkie Collins’s novel, The Woman in White — considered being one of the earliest or the first mystery novels written with a detective kind of protagonist. It was first published as a series in the journal All The Year Round during 1859-60, conducted by Collins’s dear friend, who was none other than Charles Dickens. So, if Guru Dutt got inspired by the novel or these facts related to its stature in world literature, then he had his valid reasons to do so, visualising an unusual suspense drama in Hindi cinema.

As it seems, the subject was destined to be made by Guru Dutt’s assistant Raj Khosla as Woh Kaun Thi in 1964, featuring Manoj Kumar and Sadhna in the lead. The well-shot film had an exceptional Hitchcockian feel of a haunting mystery narrated in an intriguing style, but it was the soundtrack that played a major role in its success and in its cult status achieved in the later decades. The film had melodious music composed by Madan Mohan and lyrics penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan including evergreen, immortal songs as Raina Barse Rimjhim Rimjhim, Jo Hume Dastaan Apni Sunayi, ‘Shokh Nazar Ki Bijliyan’, ‘Chhorh Kar Tere Pyar Ka Daman’, and above all ‘Lag Ja Gale’, that is unanimously cited as one of 10 all-time favourite renditions of Lata Mangeshkar.