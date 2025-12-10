Post Malone Guwahati Concert: Foreigner Claims She & Her Friend Were Harassed, Touched 'Without Consent' By Men In The Crowd - Watch Video

Emma / Amina | Instagram

American singer Post Malone had a concert in Guwahati, Assam, and many videos of him have gone viral on social media. However, one more video has grabbed everyone's attention, in which a foreign woman named Emma has claimed that she and her friend, Amina, were harassed and touched without consent at the concert by men in the crowd.

Emma has captioned the video as, "Do you think concerts are a safe place for women in India? Last night at the Post Malone concert in Guwahati things turned serious very quickly. As two women in the crowd, both me and @amina_finds were touched without consent within minutes of entering the packed area. After just 10 minutes, we had to force our way out and move to the back near the vendors because we no longer felt safe. Sadly because of what happened we were no longer able to enjoy the concert. This isn’t “normal crowd pushing.” It’s part of a wider issue of violence against women and the way harassment is minimised in public spaces. No concert, no matter how big, should make women choose between enjoying the music and guarding their bodies (sic)."

This Is Not A Reflection Of Guwahati As A Whole: Emma

Emma clarified in her post that this incident is not a reflection of the whole of Guwahati, and they met many people at the concert who were lovely and respectful.

She further wrote, "But it only takes a small number of men acting without respect or consent to ruin an entire experience and create an environment of fear. Women deserve to feel safe. Not just at concerts, but everywhere (sic)."

Read Also Post Malone Assam Concert: State Debuts Concert Tourism Policy With Mega Show On Dec 8

Indians Apologise To Emma & Amina

Many Indian Instagram users have apologised to Emma and Amina in the comments. A netizen wrote, "Im sorry you had to experience this side of our country." Another Instagram user wrote, "Please don't blame the whole nation , for one person, we apologize (sic)."

One more Instagram user wrote, "As a man from Guwahati, I feel genuinely ashamed and angered that you had to go through this here. This is not what our city stands for. No one whether local or foreign, should ever be touched or harassed, especially when they’re just trying to enjoy a concert. I hope you’re okay, and I truly hope the people responsible are held accountable. Please know that many of us stand with you and strongly condemn this behavior (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Let's see if Assam police will take any strict action against the men.