'To Be In The Home Of The Great...': American Singer Post Malone Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg At His Concert In Guwahati - Watch Viral Video

American singer Post Malone had a concert in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday, December 8, 2025. A video from the concert has gone viral on social media, in which he has paid tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg.

While interacting with the audience, Malone says, "To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight ladies and gentlemen. I just hope everyone's having an amazing fucking day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Post and I've come to play some street songs." Check out the video below...

Zubeen Garg's fans are very happy to see that an American singer mentioned the late singer's name in his concert.

Himanta Biswa Sarma On Post Malone's Concert In Guwahati

Ahead of the concert, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had tweeted about Post Malone's visit to Guwahati. He wrote, "For the first time ever, global music icon and Grammy nominated artist, Post Malone will be performing in Guwahati- a historic occasion which places our city firmly on the world entertainment map. My best wishes on this occasion and I hope everyone loves Assam's hospitality (sic)."

Zubeen Garg Death

Zubeen passed away in September this year in Singapore. While initial reports claimed that he died due to drowning in water, later, there have been reports of a conspiracy behind his demise, and a few people have also been arrested in the case.

A few days ago, during a press conference, Sarma stated that Congress is trying to politicize Zubeen's death. He said, “Congress is doing politics on Zubeen. While they are trying to exploit his name, I am working to preserve Zubeen’s legacy and ensure justice for him."

“For the last three months, Siddharth and Shyamkanu have been sleeping on the ground. Nobody writes that. In jail, they don’t even have proper bedding, they don’t get enough food. Yet, some people continue to criticise us,” he further added.