CinemaScope: The unique connect between ‘The Snake Dance’, Guide and Lamhe

Vijay Anand’s classic Guide and its immortal songs are unanimously loved and celebrated as one of the most acclaimed films and soundtracks in the history of Hindi cinema. Though much has been written about them in the last five decades, yet an important feature mostly remains missing, particularly in the write-ups focusing on the music and songs of the film.

The lesser-discussed feature happens to be ‘The Snake Dance’ in Guide, spiritedly performed by Waheeda Rehman on a piece of exceptional instrumental music composed by S. D. Burman. Perhaps the reference of this brilliant creation mostly remains left-out, because the specific track is strangely not there in the film’s official soundtrack released on the LP records (and cassettes in the later years). Maybe, including such instrumental tracks in the officially released LPs was not the trend in those days, or the time limitation on the medium was the reason behind the omission.