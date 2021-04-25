CinemaScope: James Bond theme music and its India connect

Ian Fleming’s James Bond and his fictional characterisation has always been a big inspiring source for Indian film writers and directors since its first cinematic adaptation in the early ’60s. Investigative spy thrillers were occasionally made in our cinema in the 1950s too, but the genre got its due attention and momentum, after the release of the first James Bond film in 1962. Post its universal success, the concept, characters and styling got their cult following, and we witnessed several films made with the similar vision having titles like Spy in Rome, Spy in Goa, and many even using Bond and codes similar to 007 like Golden Eyes Secret Agent 077, SOS Jasoos 007, Bond 303, Mr. Bond and more.

The concept was initially adapted in Tamil and Telugu Cinema in films like Vallavan Oruvan and Gudachari 116 in 1966. The latter got remade in Hindi as Farz featuring Jeetendra in 1967. The very next year we had Ankhen with Dharmendra enacting the spy and the big success of these two made way for a chain of films in the ’70s and ’80s featuring Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Mahendra Sandhu, Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan and more. As a matter of fact, the most prominently Bond-inspired film in both style and characterization came in the 1980s as Shaan, introducing a stylish villain Shakaal. The film also had its opening titles inspired from the famous James Bond films. Seven years later, a similar kind of ambience was again witnessed in Mogambo’s den in Mr. India (1987).