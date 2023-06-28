Celina Jaitley REVEALS Facing Threats For Supporting LGBTQIA Community: 'Industry Colleagues Distanced Themselves From Me'

Celina Jaitley, renowned actor and former beauty queen, recently shared her experience of receiving threats and facing challenges for her unwavering support towards the LGBTQIA movement.

In a candid interview with Masala, she revealed the heartbreaking incident that changed her perspective and how her own sexuality was questioned.

CELINA TALKS ABOUT HER MAKEUP ARTIST'S DEATH

The tragic death of Celina's makeup artist, Probier Da, who was gay, deeply impacted her and played a pivotal role in altering her mindset. Reflecting on her relationship with Probier, Celina expressed, "He was a mother figure to me during my struggling years as a 15-year-old model. I was highly shocked by his death."

She recalled their final conversation, where Probier expressed his fears of aging as a gay man, the absence of a life partner or children, and his heartfelt wish for Celina to find happiness in a traditional marriage. This profound experience stirred something inside Celina, leaving an indelible mark on her.

ON RECEIVING DEATH THREATS

Celina also shared her encounters with threats from various individuals across the country due to her vocal support for the LGBTQIA community. Shockingly, even some of her LGBTQIA colleagues in the film industry distanced themselves from her, fearing exposure of their identities.

Undeterred by these challenges, Celina remained resolute in her commitment to supporting LGBTQIA organizations, events, and film festivals, despite the risks involved. To ensure her safety, she had to hire additional personal security, incurring significant expenses.

Furthermore, she expressed disappointment in certain organizations she supported, as they let her down following the revocation of Section 377, which decriminalized homosexuality in India.

Celina also endured personal hurt from individuals she stood up for, who later turned their backs on her when it was unpopular to associate with the LGBTQIA community.

From facing questions about her own sexuality to threats from extremists and being ostracized by friends and the film industry, Celina has weathered a range of challenges.

ABOUT HER PAST RELATIONSHIP WITH A HOMOSEXUAL MAN

During the interview, Celina also touched upon her past relationship with a boyfriend who was in the closet about his homosexuality. She described this as a pivotal moment in her life, highlighting the impact it had on her personal growth and journey.

Celina Jaitley, who last appeared in the web series "Season's Greetings," continues to be an advocate for the rights and acceptance of the LGBTQIA community. Her bravery in the face of adversity serves as an inspiration to many, fostering dialogue and promoting inclusivity in society.