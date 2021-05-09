Celina Jaitley reveals she 'lost the ability to walk' after losing her father during second pregnancy

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley, on Mother's Day, penned down a lengthy note on her journey as a mother and recalled the challenges she faced during her pregnancies.

The actress has said that she lost the ability to walk after her father passed away.

Sharing throwback pictures of herself, Celina wrote, "While both my spontaneous twin pregnancies were the most blessed, having two sets of twins in a row, apparently defying 700,000-to-one odds was not easy. I still remember the look on my husband @haag.peter face when our dearest Dr Braithwhite told us that we had conceived twins again in the 2nd pregnancy as well which was very unique and unusual, a one in 700-000 chance.'

She further added: "I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in both my pregnancies due to twin baby hormones, I had to really watch what I ate and went through a extremely strict restrictions throughout both pregnancies. Due to my fathers loss in my second twin pregnancy I literally lost the ability to walk due to the shock and had to be pushed on a wheelchair by my husband Peter. Being tiny my bones were affected and the babies pressed on my heart so breathing was great difficulty."