Celina Jaitley congratulates Miss Universe 3rd runner-up Adline Castelino, says 'great to see India back in the game'

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Celina Jaitley has penned down a note congratulating Miss India Adline Castelino, who emerged as the 3rd runner-up at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest.
Sharing a throwback picture of herself from the 2001 edition of the contest, Celina wrote: "When I became Ms Universe 2001 - Runners Up, I did not realise it would take 20 years for India to reach this position again."
"Hearty congratulations to @adline_castelinofficial on nailing the runners up for India, congratulations @missdivaorg @missindiaorg Its great to see India back in the game," she added.
India's Adline Castelino, who earlier won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020 title, emerged as the 3rd runner up of the Miss Universe contest.
Castelino, born and raised in Kuwait, had penned down a heartfelt note on her journey through a video clip posted on social media.
She had written: "If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering, flags waving high and even if I missed seeing , I felt like I was home.
"I thought of you India and what we are going through. The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I'm grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon."
Meanwhile, Andrea Meza of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020
The 69th edition of the event, which was held on Sunday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, was a scaled-down affair in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
