Celina Jaitley congratulates Miss Universe 3rd runner-up Adline Castelino, says 'great to see India back in the game'

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Celina Jaitley has penned down a note congratulating Miss India Adline Castelino, who emerged as the 3rd runner-up at the 69th edition of the Miss Universe contest.

Sharing a throwback picture of herself from the 2001 edition of the contest, Celina wrote: "When I became Ms Universe 2001 - Runners Up, I did not realise it would take 20 years for India to reach this position again."

"Hearty congratulations to @adline_castelinofficial on nailing the runners up for India, congratulations @missdivaorg @missindiaorg Its great to see India back in the game," she added.

