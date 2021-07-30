'There’s no way to be a perfect mother': Celina Jaitley on being trolled for 'child neglect' in breastfeeding photo

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Celina Jaitley recalled being trolled for a picture of herself breastfeeding her kid.
Jaitley recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her twins and penned down a lengthy note on the backlash she received for 'child neglect'.
Calling out the editor of a popular magazine, Celina wrote: "At that time while I thought I was sharing one of the most blessed times of my life, I was surprised to be trolled tremendously on social media (for child neglect & impossible body) published in the magazine by then editor (of the magazine).
"In reality me & my 1 month old twins were actually enjoying a very rare, cool but sunny day by our poolside in Dubai, I was still recovering from my C- section twin childbirth & the babies were kicking about their legs feeling free during one of the hottest months of Dubai," she added.
Celina Jaitley said that she never understood why she was trolled for the picture.
Talking about the constant scrutiny mothers face, Celina wrote: ‘I never understood why I was trolled. If you are overweight they troll you, if you look great they troll you, how your baby kicks about freely was termed as child neglect, without ever giving a break to the mother who is constantly judged. Why must anyone even feel entitled to guess reasons behind every thing someone like me does which is not according to their preconceived notions."
In the note, she revealed that she was diagnosed was gestational diabetes and had to follow a strict diet 'to protect' her babies.
"This in turn lead to me being healthier then ever before post the birth of my 1st set of twins. Why was I being judged ?? The twin who is on the mat the doctors suspected dysplasia of the hip in twins (a condition which happens in multiple births), hence we always looked for opportunities to let him freely kick to keep an eye on the condition, however I was immensely harassed for apparently “neglecting” him by putting him next to me on the mat," she revealed.
Celina concluded by saying that before jumping to conclusions after looking at a picture, people should remember that that are 'imperfections and challenges.'
"At that time I didn’t want to distract myself away from the joy of my first motherhood but the evoking of that memory today told me to definitely share this story. I wish people would understand that there’s no way to be a perfect mother & a million ways to be a good one," she wrote.
Actress Celina Jaitly welcomed twins Winston and Viraaj with her hotelier husband Peter Haag in 2012. The actress, in 2017, welcomed another set of twins and named them Arthur and Shamsher. Both were premature babies but Shamsher did not survive.