'There’s no way to be a perfect mother': Celina Jaitley on being trolled for 'child neglect' in breastfeeding photo

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Celina Jaitley recalled being trolled for a picture of herself breastfeeding her kid.

Jaitley recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her twins and penned down a lengthy note on the backlash she received for 'child neglect'.

Calling out the editor of a popular magazine, Celina wrote: "At that time while I thought I was sharing one of the most blessed times of my life, I was surprised to be trolled tremendously on social media (for child neglect & impossible body) published in the magazine by then editor (of the magazine).

"In reality me & my 1 month old twins were actually enjoying a very rare, cool but sunny day by our poolside in Dubai, I was still recovering from my C- section twin childbirth & the babies were kicking about their legs feeling free during one of the hottest months of Dubai," she added.

Celina Jaitley said that she never understood why she was trolled for the picture.

Talking about the constant scrutiny mothers face, Celina wrote: ‘I never understood why I was trolled. If you are overweight they troll you, if you look great they troll you, how your baby kicks about freely was termed as child neglect, without ever giving a break to the mother who is constantly judged. Why must anyone even feel entitled to guess reasons behind every thing someone like me does which is not according to their preconceived notions."