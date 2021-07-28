Shilpa Shetty's 'good friend' Celina Jaitley approached for Raj Kundra's HotShots app? Here's the truth

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic content through apps, including HotShots.
Recently, a model-turned-actress released a video, saying that Kundra had plans to rope in several Bollywood actresses, including Celina Jaitly, Kim Sharma, Neha Dhupia Arshi Khan, Nora Fatehi, Gizele Thakral, and Scarlet Rose among others by the creative team of HotShots app.
According to a report in ETimes, Celina Jaitly’s spokesperson has refuted the reports, saying that even though Celina was approached to star in an app, it was Shilpa Shetty’s influencer app and not HotShots.
The spokesperson told ETimes that Celina was approached for Shilpa's JL Stream, which is a decent influencers' app for professionals. She was invited to join since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport.
The spokesperson further clarified that Celina doesn’t know what HotShots is all about and her commitments did not allow her to join Shilpa's JL Stream app when it was launched.
Meanwhile, Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on July 19 for his role in the production and distribution of pornographic content.
He has filed a plea before the Bombay High Court claiming his arrest as 'illegal'. Shilpa has also extended support to her husband and reportedly, she said the clips featured on the applications are 'erotica' and not porn.