BTS’ V In Awe Of Margot Robbie’s Barbie, Calls It ‘Most Impactful’ Film He Has Ever Seen

BTS’ V recently watched Barbie Movie & he simly can’t stop praising it. While the cinematic clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer saw Christopher Nolan's masterpiece reigning supreme in India, everyone embraced Barbie with open arms. The United States became the heartland where Barbie held dominion, capturing the pulse of the masses.

Dividing critics and admirers alike, the film deftly delved into themes of femininity and patriarchy. It left some questioning its approach, while others lauded its courage in addressing these vital topics.

The latest admirer to join the ranks is none other than BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung. This K-pop star voiced his profound admiration for Barbie, labelling it one of the most impactful films he has ever witnessed.

BTS' V | Twitter

HERE'S WHAT TAEHYUNG SAID

V's words carried weight, as he recently graced the cover of W Korea magazine's September issue.

During the cover shoot, he disclosed his cinematic rendezvous with Barbie and its lasting resonance. "Seriously, It is the most impactful film I have seen recently," V exclaimed, leaving no doubt about the movie's impression on him.

THE BARBIE-BTS CONNECT

The BTS-Barbie connection doesn't stop there. Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in the film, extended his admiration to the K-pop world.

He gifted a Barbie-themed guitar to BTS member Jimin, an ode to Jimin's likeness in Gosling's Permission to Dance music cover.

Jimin's heartfelt thank-you note on Instagram bore testament to the camaraderie shared between global stars.

Despite its triumphs, Barbie encountered a roadblock in South Korean theaters, selling a modest 460,000 tickets.

BTS V'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

On a different note, V is poised for a solo musical journey. His debut album, titled "Layover," is scheduled for a September 8 release.

The album's six tracks promise to showcase diverse facets of V's exceptional vocal prowess. As anticipation grows, Big Hit Music, the official agency of BTS, has heralded this milestone on social media. Billboard reports a tracklist featuring Rainy Day, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a bonus piano version of Slow Dancing.