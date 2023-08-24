WATCH: Fan Pulls BTS' Kim Taehyung Aka V's Hair As He Gets Mobbed In Japan, Video Goes Viral

Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS is probably the most famous boy band in today's times, and while it boasts of a massive fan army, the members of the South Korean band have millions of admirers individually too. But the fan frenzy around the singers has been seen going out of hand on several occasions, and a recent incident with V has left netizens fuming.

Kim Taehyung, who goes by the stage name V, was mobbed by his fans while he was in Japan. Not just that, but a horrifying video also shows a woman pulling his hair.

The 'Love Me Again' singer was in Japan to attend the Celine event and as soon as his fans got a whiff of his presence in the locality, they gathered outside the event venue in hundreds.

V gets mobbed in Japan

Several photos and videos of V being escorted to his car by two guards have gone viral on the internet. People can be seen screaming and pouncing to catch one glimpse of the South Korean singer.

Despite the chaos, V was seen keeping his calm and waving at his fans, thanking them for the love.

But it was then that a female fan went out of her way to meet V and in a bid to grab his attention, she was seen pulling his hair while he was about to get inside his car.

However, V quickly sat in his car and zoomed off from the venue, but the incident has not gone down well with ARMY.

V greets ARMY with 'Namaste'

Meanwhile, V sent ripples across social media on Wednesday and the desi ARMY could not control their excitement as the singer was seen greeting his fans with a cute "Namaste".

Even while asking the mob in Japan to calm down, V was seen waving at them and greeting them with the Namaste gesture.

On the work front, V is soon set to drop his solo album titled 'Layover'. It will be a collection of six tracks, and it is set to go live on September 8, 2023.

