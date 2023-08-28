 BTS’ V Drops Snow Flower, Winter Bear, Scenery Ahead Of ‘Layover’ Album Release - More Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBTS’ V Drops Snow Flower, Winter Bear, Scenery Ahead Of ‘Layover’ Album Release - More Details Inside

BTS’ V Drops Snow Flower, Winter Bear, Scenery Ahead Of ‘Layover’ Album Release - More Details Inside

Kim Taehyung's soulful tunes are now available on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, making it easier than ever to immerse oneself in his artistic world.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
article-image

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, surprised fans worldwide on Monday with the official release of not one, not two, but three captivating tracks: ‘Snow Flower’ featuring PeakBoy, ‘Winter Bear’, and ‘Scenery’.

This musical treat arrives just a tantalizing week ahead of V's highly anticipated solo album, ‘Layover’, set to drop on September 8.

Read Also
BTS' V Reveals The 'Real Boss' Of Pet Dog Yeontan
article-image

BIGHIT MUSIC ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL RELEASE

The wave of excitement began when BigHit Music, BTS' agency, sent the Twitter-sphere into a frenzy by sharing the thrilling news. V's soulful tunes are now available on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, making it easier than ever to immerse oneself in his artistic world. The clock struck 1:30 pm KST (9:30 am IST), marking the much-awaited moment of their release.

Read Also
BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum Create Stir With Their Joint Appearance At CELINE Store In Japan
article-image

EXCITED ARMY REACTS

Fans flooded social media with joyous responses. One ecstatic supporter tweeted, "Finally! Thank you. I was waiting for this." 

Another praised the songs, expressing gratitude for V's musical brilliance, while others celebrated the arrival of V's ‘comfort songs’. "His masterpieces are finally here," chimed in yet another admirer.

Read Also
WATCH: Fan Pulls BTS' Kim Taehyung Aka V's Hair As He Gets Mobbed In Japan, Video Goes Viral
article-image

YET ANOTHER SURPRISE FROM TAEHYUNG

His surprises didn't stop there as V treated fans to glimpses of his recent escapade to Tokyo for Celine on his Instagram.

He showcased his impeccable style, sporting a white T-shirt, denim jacket, a stylish printed scarf, and black leather pants, topped with black boots and earrings, all set against the urban backdrop of the bustling city. V playfully captioned the post, "@celine Tokyo is great 😅."

As fans continue to savor these soul-soothing melodies, the countdown to V's solo album ‘Layover’ intensifies. Scheduled for September 8 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), the album promises to be a musical journey with six enchanting tracks, including the mesmerizing ‘Rainy Days’, heartfelt ‘Blue’, and the touching ‘Love Me Again’.

Read Also
WATCH: BTS' V Asks Crowd Of Fans To 'Calm Down' At CELINE Store In Japan, Does 'Namaste' In Viral...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BTS’ V Drops Snow Flower, Winter Bear, Scenery Ahead Of ‘Layover’ Album Release - More Details...

BTS’ V Drops Snow Flower, Winter Bear, Scenery Ahead Of ‘Layover’ Album Release - More Details...

WATCH: Adele Scolds Security For Asking Excited Fan To Sit Down During Her Vegas Concert

WATCH: Adele Scolds Security For Asking Excited Fan To Sit Down During Her Vegas Concert

Lauren Gottlieb's Dreamy Engagement Photos With Fiancé Tobias Jones

Lauren Gottlieb's Dreamy Engagement Photos With Fiancé Tobias Jones

Who is Gagan Dev Riar? All About Actor Who Plays Abdul Karim Telgi In Scam 2003

Who is Gagan Dev Riar? All About Actor Who Plays Abdul Karim Telgi In Scam 2003

Kangana, Kareena & Others Congratulate Neeraj Chopra On Winning Gold In World Athletics...

Kangana, Kareena & Others Congratulate Neeraj Chopra On Winning Gold In World Athletics...