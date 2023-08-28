BTS’ V Drops Snow Flower, Winter Bear, Scenery Ahead Of ‘Layover’ Album Release - More Details Inside

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, surprised fans worldwide on Monday with the official release of not one, not two, but three captivating tracks: ‘Snow Flower’ featuring PeakBoy, ‘Winter Bear’, and ‘Scenery’.

This musical treat arrives just a tantalizing week ahead of V's highly anticipated solo album, ‘Layover’, set to drop on September 8.

BIGHIT MUSIC ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL RELEASE

The wave of excitement began when BigHit Music, BTS' agency, sent the Twitter-sphere into a frenzy by sharing the thrilling news. V's soulful tunes are now available on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, making it easier than ever to immerse oneself in his artistic world. The clock struck 1:30 pm KST (9:30 am IST), marking the much-awaited moment of their release.

EXCITED ARMY REACTS

Fans flooded social media with joyous responses. One ecstatic supporter tweeted, "Finally! Thank you. I was waiting for this."

Another praised the songs, expressing gratitude for V's musical brilliance, while others celebrated the arrival of V's ‘comfort songs’. "His masterpieces are finally here," chimed in yet another admirer.

YET ANOTHER SURPRISE FROM TAEHYUNG

His surprises didn't stop there as V treated fans to glimpses of his recent escapade to Tokyo for Celine on his Instagram.

He showcased his impeccable style, sporting a white T-shirt, denim jacket, a stylish printed scarf, and black leather pants, topped with black boots and earrings, all set against the urban backdrop of the bustling city. V playfully captioned the post, "@celine Tokyo is great 😅."

As fans continue to savor these soul-soothing melodies, the countdown to V's solo album ‘Layover’ intensifies. Scheduled for September 8 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), the album promises to be a musical journey with six enchanting tracks, including the mesmerizing ‘Rainy Days’, heartfelt ‘Blue’, and the touching ‘Love Me Again’.

