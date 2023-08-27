BTS' V Reveals The 'Real Boss' Of Pet Dog Yeontan

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
As V gears up for his solo debut with the album "Layover," set to release on September 8, anticipation is soaring among fans.
Photos From Twitter
V's beloved dog, Yeontan, takes the spotlight as an adorable "co-star" in V's magazine feature, even inspiring the inclusion of a lookalike in V's music video.
V recently opened up in a behind-the-scenes interview about his deep connection with Yeontan, revealing his furry friend's recent adventures, including a diet and a haircut.
In a charming twist, V shares that while he may be a BTS superstar and his dog’s owner, Yeontan's ultimate loyalty lies with his "boss of the family," V's mom, who commands his attention.
Taehyung humorously discloses how Yeontan responds to him only when he is around strangers, else he is more obedient to V’s mom.
V's charismatic photoshoots donning CELINE outfits and his appearances at the brand's fashion events have solidified his harmonious bond with the designer brand.
V showcases not only CELINE but also luxury jewelry brand Cartier, where he holds the role of an ambassador, adding an extra layer of elegance to his presence.
V's undeniable charm graces the pages of W Korea's September 2023 issue, captivating readers with his stunning visuals in CELINE and Cartier ensembles.
