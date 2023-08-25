BTS’ V, Park Bo Gum Create Stir With Their Joint Appearance At CELINE Store In Japan

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
BTS's V and actor Park Bo Gum graced the reopening of CELINE's Omotesando store in Japan, igniting a frenzy among fans. The two heartthrobs, known for their style and charm, made heads turn with their individual fashion statements.
Park Bo Gum, renowned for his roles, underwent a style transformation at the event. Shedding his 'church oppa' image, he sported a leather jacket and a daring wet hair look, channeling his inner rock star.
BTS' V, adored for his cute yet stylish demeanor, showcased his fashion prowess once again. He sported a denim jacket adorned with rhinestones, layering a white singlet with a stylish paisley scarf.
The event bore witness to the coming together of these two celebrities, sparking excitement.
On August 25, 2023, the media treated fans with captivating snapshots capturing the chemistry between these best friends.
One shot features V and Park Bo Gum casually posing by a coffee table in the store, their camaraderie evident. Their easy charm and undeniable bond shone through, resonating with fans across the globe.
Fans couldn't contain their joy as they witnessed the bromance between these two remarkable personalities. A fan gushed about their 'amazing faces' and 'characters,' emphasizing that their friendship perfectly embodies the saying 'birds of a feather flock together.'
