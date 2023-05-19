Blackswan returns with its much-awaited single ‘Karma’ featuring Indian K-pop idol Sriya lenka; WATCH

Blackswan, the internationally acclaimed K-Pop group, is set to amaze fans once again with their highly-anticipated second single, titled 'That Karma,' featuring the mesmerising vocals of Odisha's very own Sriya Lenka.

The much-awaited single released today, marking a momentous occasion for both the group and their fervent followers.

What's special about the song?

The music video for 'That Karma' has been meticulously crafted, with Bhubaneswar serving as its enchanting backdrop. The camera lenses artfully captured the essence of the city's historic Old Town, transporting viewers into a world steeped in timeless allure.

Additionally, the awe-inspiring beauty of the revered Shanti Stupa at Dhauli found its rightful place in this visual extravaganza.

Notably, this creative endeavor coincided with the group's visit to Odisha during the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 earlier this year, adding an extra layer of significance to the production.

Check out the music video here:

Blackswan's comeback after a long break

Following their brief hiatus, since the release of their previous comeback single 'Close to Me' on YouTube in November 2021, Blackswan has devoted their unwavering dedication to preparing for this eagerly-awaited new release.

Their tireless efforts in the studio have led to heightened expectations among fans, who have been eagerly anticipating their next musical masterpiece.

'That Karma' MV has been met with resounding acclaim, mesmerizing fans with its alluring fashion choices, impeccable styling, and stunning visuals.

The dynamic choreography, masterfully synchronized with haunting melodies, has created an atmosphere brimming with suspense and anticipation.

With each frame, the teaser immerses viewers into a realm of sheer musical enchantment, leaving them longing for the full experience of 'That Karma.'

Indian K-pop Idol Sriya Lenka mesmerises with her vocals

Sriya Lenka, known by her stage name Sriya, has made history as the first Indian to join the illustrious ranks of K-Pop artists.

Her addition to Blackswan as the group's fifth member in May 2022 brought forth a new era of cultural diversity and creative synergy. With her exceptional talent and unique perspective, Shreya has seamlessly integrated into the group, contributing to their artistic prowess and overall musical identity.

While Blackswan has garnered attention since their official (re)-debut, it has not always been without its share of criticism.

As a multinational girl group, stemming from the rebirth of the renowned group RaNia, Blackswan comprises four active non-Korean members, following the departure of their previous Korean members in 2022.

Their debut album, 'Goodbye RANIA,' released in 2020, consisted of just three tracks, leaving fans eager for more. It wasn't until October 2021 that they unveiled their single album, 'Close To Me.'

Given Shreya's cultural background and her inclusion within the group, many fervent supporters are optimistic that the upcoming comeback will not be perceived as cultural appropriation but rather as a celebration of diverse cultures and a testament to genuine cultural appreciation.