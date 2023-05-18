BTS' 10th Anniversary to witness 'Purple Seoul', surprise for ARMY

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
Hey ARMY! BTS will soon turn 10, next month.
Seoul's major landmarks will be illuminated in purple yet again to celebrate BTS's 10th anniversary since their debut, in collaboration with the Seoul metropolitan government.
Discussions are underway between Hybe and the Seoul government to organize various events commemorating the milestone.
Plans include the creation of ‘ARMY Road’, a special event place named after the band's global fandom, at prominent locations in the city.
BTS has traditionally celebrated their debut day, June 13, with commemorative events and festival weeks.
Despite some members being on mandatory military duty, similar events are anticipated for this significant 10th-anniversary year.
For the unversed, BTS will release a memoir titled ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ and a commemorative stamp in South Korea and the United States to honor their anniversary.
