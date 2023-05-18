BTS' V- BLACKPINK's Jennie's fresh dating rumours, HYBE & YG reacts

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
Rumours about a relationship between BTS's V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have resurfaced with new evidence emerging.
Videos allegedly show V and Jennie on a date in Paris, holding hands and accompanied by their managers.
Netizens noticed that the two stars were wearing the same outfits as seen in the videos earlier that day.
Initially, both HYBE and YG Entertainment ignored the rumours and didn't provide an official statement.
On May 18, the companies responded vaguely, stating they couldn't comment on the artists' private lives.
YG Entertainment's past comments on dating issues made their vague response expected.
HYBE has also been similarly vague in addressing the rumors.
Fans and the public eagerly await a clear statement from both companies regarding V and Jennie's alleged relationship.