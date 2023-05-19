Meet the female look-alikes of BTS’ V, Jungkook, RM and Suga

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
Mow-a-days, several doppelgangers are creating waves due to their similarities with K-pop Idols.
However, do you know, there are female look alikes of BTS' V, Jungkook, RM and Suga? Yes! They exist in reality.
BTS RM has gota feamle look-alike. Wanna Know who it is?
It's RM's cousin Seo Ji Yeon, who is a mixed martial artist.
BTS Suga aka Agust D has a strong resemblance to a female.
The K-pop star has a female look-alike who is a beauty youtuber, Lamuque.
Group's youngest member is also in the list. She is taking over social media for looking like young Jungkook.
South Korean actor Shim Hyung Tak’s wife Saya is gaining attention for resembling BTS' Jungkook.
Lastly, Its BTS V aka Kim Taehyung
Korean model Hwang Ji Min shares similar iextreme gaze and superb visuals like V.
