Biggest fears of BTS' V, Jungkook, Jin & other members

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 16, 2023
The members of beloved South Korean boyband BTS have shared their personal fears with the ARMY in the past, and some of them are quite peculiar. Here are some of the biggest fears of the BTS boy
Photos from Pinterest
The oldest member of the group, Jin, is afraid of ghosts and insects.
Suga is afraid of disappointing his parents, making them angry, and loud fireworks. He also has a fear of cows.
J-Hope doesn't like snakes, insects, or roller coasters, and has almost fainted during a photo shoot because of a snake.
RM is not easily scared, but there are rumors that he might be afraid of elephants.
V has revealed many fears over the years, including lizards, bees, mice, heights, ghosts, and ofcourse swearing hahah.
Jimin is afraid of mice, heights, and surprisingly, butterflies. He had a bad experience with a butterfly as a child.
ungkook's rumored phobias include cats and microwaves in operation. He also shares a fear of insects with other BTS members.
Thanks For Reading!