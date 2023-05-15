BTS' V's latest airport style wins the internet - but something else stole netizens' attention

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
BTS's V enthralled fans and media with his latest airport fashion, solidifying his status as CELINE's global ambassador
V's recent airport look has caused a stir online, highlighting the immense value CELINE places on him as their brand ambassador.
On May 15 (KST), V embarked on a journey to Paris for a CELINE schedule, V effortlessly exuded flawlessness, resembling a seasoned model.
With a combination of his unique style and comfort for long flights, V's airport outfit managed to steal the spotlight as always.
Sporting a white tee, black coat, and denim combo, V posed confidently for the paparazzi, leaving fans curious about his purpose in the French capital.
Beyond V's captivating visuals, fans and media couldn't help but notice a particular accessory that caught their attention.
While V's attire exuded perfection with its simplicity and impeccable tailoring, it was his expensive bag that truly stole the show.
Initially appearing as a standard CELINE bag, it was when V turned around that the surprise was revealed – his name elegantly scripted instead of the brand logo.
V's outfit exuded luxury and elegance, ensuring his standout presence at the airport. His cute charm served as cherry on the top.
This personalized touch is not exclusive to V, as CELINE has previously gifted similar customized items to other stars, such as BLACKPINK's Lisa.
Netizens also notice that their beloved Taehyung was injured in his finger and was in pain, while stil posing for paps with a smile on his face.
Before flying to Paris, Taehyung had recently shared a photo with the group's youngest member Jungkook, to which ARMY labeled as 'FIRST TAEKOOK SELFIE OF THE YEAR'.
Thanks For Reading!