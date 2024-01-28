Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Arun Mashettey Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is currently taking place. The top 5 finalists of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.

However, now Arun has become the first contestant to get evicted from the finale race. He is best known for his YouTube channel, Achanak Bhayanak Gaming. One of the major highlights of Arun's journey in Bigg Boss 17 was his friendship with Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka.

During the grand finale episode, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and Bharti Singh asked the top 5 finalists to take a contestant's name they wouldn't invite to their parties.

Abhishek Kumar took Samarth's name, Ankita Lokhande took Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma's name, leaving them in shock. Mashettey took Abhishek Kumar's name. Munawar, on the other hand, mentioned Ayesha Khan's name.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 started with contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar.

Later, K-Pop singer Aoora, Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel, and Ayesha Khan joined the show as wild card contestants.