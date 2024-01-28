 Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Arun Mashettey Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Arun Mashettey Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Arun Mashettey Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted

Bigg Boss 17 is about to end today with grand finale episode tonight on Sunday, 28 January 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 09:55 PM IST
article-image

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is currently taking place. The top 5 finalists of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar.

However, now Arun has become the first contestant to get evicted from the finale race. He is best known for his YouTube channel, Achanak Bhayanak Gaming. One of the major highlights of Arun's journey in Bigg Boss 17 was his friendship with Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17 BFFs: Mannara Chopra-Munawar Faruqui To Arun Mashettey-Tehelka, Friendships That...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Times Salman Khan, Karan Johar Lost Their Cool At The Contestants
article-image

During the grand finale episode, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, and Bharti Singh asked the top 5 finalists to take a contestant's name they wouldn't invite to their parties.

Abhishek Kumar took Samarth's name, Ankita Lokhande took Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma's name, leaving them in shock. Mashettey took Abhishek Kumar's name. Munawar, on the other hand, mentioned Ayesha Khan's name.

Read Also
Anurag Dobhal To Skip Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, YouTuber 'Not Happy' With The Makers
article-image
Read Also
Ugliest Fights Of Bigg Boss 17: From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's 'Divorce' Drama To Abhishek Kumar...
article-image

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 started with contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar.

Later, K-Pop singer Aoora, Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel, and Ayesha Khan joined the show as wild card contestants.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Arun Mashettey Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Arun Mashettey Becomes FIRST Contestant To Get Evicted

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Roasts Anurag Dobhal For Skipping Grand Finale, Says 'Itna Khilaf Post...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Roasts Anurag Dobhal For Skipping Grand Finale, Says 'Itna Khilaf Post...

Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Black Sequinned Lobster Embroidered Slit Dress

Sara Ali Khan Stuns In Black Sequinned Lobster Embroidered Slit Dress

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui Roasts Samarth Jurel, Calls Him 'Spot Boy'

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui Roasts Samarth Jurel, Calls Him 'Spot Boy'

Anurag Dobhal To Skip Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, YouTuber 'Not Happy' With The Makers

Anurag Dobhal To Skip Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, YouTuber 'Not Happy' With The Makers